CJIA CEO refuses to cooperate with police in sexual assault probe

Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, (CJIA), Ramesh Ghir, has so far declined to supply police with a statement in relation to the sexual assault accusation brought against a senior airport employee.

Ghir had previously confirmed that the matter had come to the attention of the CJIA. However when he was contacted by the Police, for a statement, the Airport Chief refused to cooperate with the investigators.

Last week, a female employee of a duty-free business operated by a concessionaire at the CJIA complained of a cover-up.

She claimed that she made a complaint that a very senior airport official forcefully kissed her twice and inappropriately touched her while she was in his office. The incident took place last year July.

The woman claimed that she complained to CJIA’s chief, Ghir, who promised to get to the bottom of the matter.

She said that she never heard from the CJIA’s management about the matter again, until she decided to inquire about it, last week.

The alleged victim has since filed a report at the Timehri Police Station.

When contacted by Kaieteur News over the weekend, Ghir claimed that it had been investigated but the airport could not confirm that anything happened.

Officials of the Guyana Police Force have said that the management of the CJIA failed by not immediately calling in the cops on a case of alleged sexual harassment.

The window for an official complaint to the police remains very much open now.

The case is generating huge concerns after it came to light over the weekend.

In addition to notifying Ghir, the woman reportedly made a complaint to officials of the Human Resources department. She even gave a statement.

She claims that several months passed but it was only recently, after behaving “bad” to CJIA management that she received a WhatsApp message from the Human Resources Department saying that the matter was “addressed.”

It was not explained to her what that meant.

According to the woman, she went to the senior official to resolve an issue regarding her employer’s vehicle, which had been clamped in the parking lot.

She said while there, the airport official allegedly asked her out for a drink, saying it was his birthday. She was leaving his office when he allegedly blocked the door and kissed her.

The woman claimed that she never consented to being touched or kissed. The woman said she had a professional relationship to the senior official. She went back to her office and threw up, she claimed.

The woman told her bosses of the alleged incident and she was advised to do what she believes is the right thing. The complaint was made the next day to Ghir.

A senior cop commenting on the case noted that that sexual harassment is a criminal offence.

“I am, frankly, very surprised at this story. The airport would have strict guidelines on employees’ behaviour but this matter is a police one.

“You would not ask management to investigate a murder, would you? Same thing… I would advise this woman to immediately go to the Timehri Police Station and make a report.

“Mr. Ghir should know better than handling this matter in this manner.”

Meanwhile, CJIA had announced that a senior manager accused of sexual misconduct has gone on leave amid a police investigation.

According to the airport, the official has proceeded on leave to make way for an ongoing probe of a complaint of sexual misconduct made by an employee of an airport concessionaire.

The airport said that its management also withdrew the airport security credentials of the woman who made the complaint.

“The action today followed the opening of a police investigation based on a report filed this week by the concessionaire staff. The alleged incident took place almost one year ago and was previously investigated by airport management.

“At the time, there was no evidence found for further action to be taken.”

CJIA said that it remains committed to ensuring a safe working environment for all employees and all persons who work at and use the airport.