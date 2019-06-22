Latest update June 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

$161M Diamond storage bond commissioned

Jun 22, 2019 News 0

The Ministry of Public Health commissioned a storage bond at the Diamond Housing Scheme price tagged at $161M yesterday.

Inside the storage bond.

The storage facility which sits on four acres of land and is referred to as the Materials Management Unit, was built with funds from the Government of Guyana and four other international development partners–the Global Fund, President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank.
Construction commenced in 2010 and by 2012 the facility was complete and officially opened in 2013. The warehouse has a floor area of 2442 square metres, 1493 pallet locations on bulk storage rack and 416 bin locations on temporary storage racks.

Officials of the MoPH and staff of the facility.

The $161M storage bond at Diamond.

It is cooled by 10 industrial air conditioning units and has temperature controlled storage which is facilitated by 13 refrigerators, two walk-in freezers inside and two 40ft containers located outside of the facility. One of the containers is solely used for the storage of

Minister Lawrence in front of the 40ft container used for insulin storage, insulin shown to media as proof.

insulin.With a permanent staff strength of 61 persons the MMU

The two 40ft containers used for cold storage.

receives, warehouses, fulfils orders and dispatches over 745 active medicines and medical supplies in addition to 500 laboratory reagents and supplies, minor surgical equipment and other health technologies to over 372 health facilities across the country.
Since last May the Ministry of Public Health stopped paying rent for the Sussex Street bond. Minister Volda Lawrence made it clear that any facility used by the Ministry is due to the patronage of the private sector. In a few weeks another storage bond is set to be commissioned in Kingston and she said that the Diamond Bond is a small thing compared to that one.

 

 

 

 

