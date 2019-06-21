Latest update June 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution Premium Golf Tourney set for tomorrow

Jun 21, 2019 Sports 0

Yesterday at the Wine Cellar in Movie Town, Liliendaal on the East Coast of Demerara, the launching for tomorrow’s Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution Premium Golf Tournament was held.

(from left) Rema Ramdolall, Guy Griffith, Marcia Nadir Sharma & Aleem Hussain at the Golf launching at the Wine Cellar at Movie Town yesterday.

The tournament starts at 9:00am at the Lusignan Golf Club, while the Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution side attractions would be available from 2:00 p.m.
In the golf tournament, prizes up for the taking would be 1st and 2nd Best Net scores in each of three Flights (of handicaps 0-9, 10-19, 20-28) as well as the Longest Drive and Nearest the Pin specialty prizes.
The Golf Club will be the home for much more than just golfing as the Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution will be offering a celebration of premium wines, cheeses, and fine dining to complement the championship golf tournament at the golf Course.
Owner and CEO of Wine Cellar, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma, indicated at her store at Movie town, that knowing the Wine Cellar has several premium wines and being cognizant of golf being a premium sport, she gladly collaborated with the LGC to sponsor a tournament and offer the side attraction of free wine-tasting complemented with appropriate cheeses, so that the Club’s desire to offer an international standard of service would be supported.
Wine Cellar started 3 years ago as a wholesaler, and was waiting for the opening up of the shopping area of Movietown to expand its business, which it did early in 2019.
The public is invited to enjoy observing this weekend’s tournament free of cost. For more information on the LGC, on how to become a member, how to learn the basics of golfing free of charge, how to contribute to the Club, or how to use the facilities, please visit the LGC’s Facebook page at lusignangolfclub or call 220-5660 or 668-7419.

More in this category

Sports

Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution Premium Golf Tourney set for tomorrow

Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution Premium Golf Tourney set for...

Jun 21, 2019

Yesterday at the Wine Cellar in Movie Town, Liliendaal on the East Coast of Demerara, the launching for tomorrow’s Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution Premium Golf...
Read More
AL Sport, NSC Edward Cobenna Memorial Primary Schools Windball cricket Saint Anne’s win Region 4 final

AL Sport, NSC Edward Cobenna Memorial Primary...

Jun 21, 2019

GBTI Open Gentle/ Lewis win mixed doubles Gentle returns to beat Richmond in Singles

GBTI Open Gentle/ Lewis win mixed doubles Gentle...

Jun 21, 2019

GAPLF RAW Nationals lifts off on August 25

GAPLF RAW Nationals lifts off on August 25

Jun 21, 2019

GMR&SC Drag Championship Balram Mechanics targeting Team Mohamed’s

GMR&SC Drag Championship Balram Mechanics...

Jun 21, 2019

National Sports Commission backs Fisherman Masters for NYSCL Glory

National Sports Commission backs Fisherman...

Jun 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The government has fallen

    The government’s reaction to the recent decisions of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), concerning the no-confidence... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019