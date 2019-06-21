Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution Premium Golf Tourney set for tomorrow

Yesterday at the Wine Cellar in Movie Town, Liliendaal on the East Coast of Demerara, the launching for tomorrow’s Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution Premium Golf Tournament was held.

The tournament starts at 9:00am at the Lusignan Golf Club, while the Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution side attractions would be available from 2:00 p.m.

In the golf tournament, prizes up for the taking would be 1st and 2nd Best Net scores in each of three Flights (of handicaps 0-9, 10-19, 20-28) as well as the Longest Drive and Nearest the Pin specialty prizes.

The Golf Club will be the home for much more than just golfing as the Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution will be offering a celebration of premium wines, cheeses, and fine dining to complement the championship golf tournament at the golf Course.

Owner and CEO of Wine Cellar, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma, indicated at her store at Movie town, that knowing the Wine Cellar has several premium wines and being cognizant of golf being a premium sport, she gladly collaborated with the LGC to sponsor a tournament and offer the side attraction of free wine-tasting complemented with appropriate cheeses, so that the Club’s desire to offer an international standard of service would be supported.

Wine Cellar started 3 years ago as a wholesaler, and was waiting for the opening up of the shopping area of Movietown to expand its business, which it did early in 2019.

The public is invited to enjoy observing this weekend’s tournament free of cost. For more information on the LGC, on how to become a member, how to learn the basics of golfing free of charge, how to contribute to the Club, or how to use the facilities, please visit the LGC’s Facebook page at lusignangolfclub or call 220-5660 or 668-7419.