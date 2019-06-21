Two perish as car crashes into tree and explodes – Teen hospitalised

Two West Coast Berbice men in their early 20’s suffered a grisly death on Wednesday night when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a coconut tree and exploded. The accident occurred around 21:00 hours on the Naarstigheid Public Road. The other occupant of the car, a teenage friend of the two men, is currently hospitalised in a serious condition at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Dead are Dhaniram Ross Dhanraj, 22, of Chester Village, West Coast Berbice, and Kelvin Ward also known as “Ajay”, 23, of Britannia Village, West Coast Berbice. The injured teen has been identified as Parmanand Arjune, 16, of Chester Village, West Coast Berbice.

According to reports, the vehicle, reportedly driven by Dhanraj, was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road at a fast rate when the driver lost control and the car veered off the road, causing it to topple several times before coming to an abrupt halt after crashing into a coconut tree. Parmanand Arjune’s mother, Sharda Arjune,

told reporters that her son is currently at the hospital in a serious condition. He sustained burns about his body and face, along with a broken leg. “He crying out for pain, his father told me when I spoke to him,” she said.

Kaieteur News understands that the car bearing licence plate number PVV 7792 was borrowed by Dhanraj from his sister Nadia Ross. She expressed that the distressing news was still fresh in their minds and as such was not capable of giving an interview to reporters. Ross however did share that her brother, who was engaged, was scheduled to tie the knot in August.

Post mortem examinations are scheduled for tomorrow.