Senior officer fingered in corrupt activities ‘hunting whistleblowers’

It has been nearly two weeks since several members of the Guyana Police Force took the chance and spoke to the media about irregularities and corrupt practices executed by some of their colleagues, as well as one of their superiors. A police source in Georgetown disclosed that the Office of Professional Responsibility is actively investigating all allegations made by ranks, and that were published in Kaieteur News.

Multiple ranks were called in to provide statements to the OPR over the past week and upon conclusion of their investigation, are expected to provide a detailed report of their findings directly to President David Granger. Allegations made against a senior officer sitting at the hierarchy of the Force are reportedly also being investigated, but that senior officer is allegedly doing some investigating of his own and has since gone on a “witch hunt” for the ranks making the damning revelations against him and others he reportedly ‘covers’.

According to the source, the senior officer summoned two Constables from Berbice to his office shortly after the first story published, they were interrogated by the senior cop, individually, and asked why they were speaking to the media and “trying to taint his character”. The source said the ranks relayed to the senior officer that they were not the ones spoke to the media and that they were in no way involved in what was being published about him, this apparently was not enough. The ranks were reportedly ordered out of the senior cop’s office and were threatened to be transferred.

“He told the boys that they were the ones that spoke to the media and that he has enough information that the two constables went to the media and that he has the power and will deal with them accordingly”, the police source disclosed.

The very next day the source said the ranks received a message that they were reverted (placed back in uniform) and transferred. The ranks after hearing about their transfers spoke with their Commander Paul Langevine and their Deputy Phillip Azore, but they reportedly told the Constables that they were not aware that they were transferred. It was after they made checks that they realised the men indeed were moved, however, they were not informed of the new development although they were heading the division.

It should be noted that one of the ranks who was fingered in a number of corrupt activities in Berbice was only transferred to the Central Police Station, but still remains on active duty and still has the force’s firearm assigned to him. The other two ranks remain stationed where they are.

Furthermore, this publication was also told that one of the ranks has been threatening some of his colleagues and accusing them of speaking out against him, he reportedly told them that if he catches them he “gon shoot dem”.

Kaieteur News was also informed that a rank from West Coast Berbice who was instructed by the senior officer to release a businessman who was behaving irate while imbibing and shooting off rounds, was also transferred by the senior cop. The source said the senior officer transferred the rank based on his personal belief that the Corporal spoke to the media, however, none of the ranks reverted and transferred, including the one from West Coast Berbice, never made contact with this publication.

The source, also a colleague of the transferred ranks, was adamant that the men are being victimised, accused wrongfully, and wrongfully reverted and transferred. He is of the belief that other senior officers are not aware of what the senior officer is doing and as such calls are being made for the Commissioner of Police Leslie James to intervene.

The country was shocked when it was reported that several ranks stationed in Berbice were colluding with criminals. A senior officer sitting at the helm of the Guyana Police Force was also fingered in a number of corrupt and irregular acts (see previous articles). The business community along with regional officials had made calls for an independent investigation to take place given that the senior officer was named. The ranks who came forward to the media to speak out had also called for an independent investigation to be done.

The numbers of four police officers were found in the call log and contact list of the now dead bandit Kelvin ‘Kelly’ Shivgobin who was shot and killed with two other bandits in Black Bush Polder.