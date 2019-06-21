President invites Opposition Leader to meet following CCJ ruling

Director-General (DG) of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon has indicated that a letter will soon be dispatched to the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, inviting him to a meeting with President David Granger following the ruling from the Caribbean Court of Justice.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the commissioning ceremony for the University of Guyana’s Centre of Excellence yesterday, Harmon stated, “The letter has not yet been dispatched; however, the President has indicated his interest in meeting with the Leader of the Opposition to discuss the political situation developing after the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice and certainly after the consequential orders ruling that will come on the 24.”

According to the DG, the Head of State has always remained open to engagements with the Opposition Leader as it relates to the developments of the country. This, Harmon said, has provided an opportunity for the two of them to meet.

“Certainly, it will have to be at the convenience of both parties and a letter to that extent will be delivered or dispatched to the Leader of the Opposition later on in the day,” he noted.

DG Harmon explained that while there is no specific agenda for the meeting, the letter serves to demonstrate President Granger’s commitment to “engagement and dialogue” with the Opposition Leader in the interest of the development of Guyana.

On Tuesday, the Caribbean Court of Justice ruled that the December 21, 2018 vote was validly passed.