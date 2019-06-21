Man charged for raping woman during ‘spiritual bath’

A Linden spiritualist was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged for having sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent.

Dion Liverpool, 43, was brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

It was alleged that on June 2, last, at Retrieve, Linden, he had sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent.

According to information, on the day in question, the defendant along with one of his friends went to the location. The defendant allegedly went to the woman’s home to give her a ‘spiritual bath’ so as to rid her of evil.

During the ritual, Liverpool reportedly forced himself on the woman and had sex with her. After he was finished, his friend allegedly also had sex with the victim. The matter was subsequently reported to the police.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made serious objections for bail to not be granted to the defendant. He indicated that Liverpool’s friend is still at large.

After listening to the facts of the charge, Chief Magistrate McLennan upheld the submission made by the prosecutor and remanded the defendant to prison. The matter was adjourned to June 26 when it will be called in the Linden Magistrate’s Court for continuation.