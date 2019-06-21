Jordan is 30; he born in 1978

De Finance Minister got people wondering whether he counting right. People got serious problem wid what he seh is budget and economic growth. De man is a bad example because Basil De Willie couldn’t even decide dat 33 bigger than 32.

Jordan go to Bartica because Soulja Bai tell dem dat dem got to meet people. He remind dem dat Basil de Willie cause all de problem. He cost de government good money to mek people go and try to fool de CCJ dat 33 is not really bigger than 32. It look like if all of dem got problem wid de thirties.

Now dem boys want to know if Jordan addition correct when it come to de Budget. He stand up in Bartica and tell de people how is thirty years since he visit Bartica. He seh de last time he visit Bartica was 1978. He repeat is thirty years he never visit Bartica. Then he seh he remember de day as if it was yesterday.

When dem boys check the time from 1978 to now, dem find is forty-one years. If Jordan can mek eleven years disappear just like dat he can do magic wid de money from de treasury. He can mek Guyana foreign debt disappear.

Dat is why after de government change in 1992 Jagdeo keep him. De man was so good dat Jagdeo didn’t want to lose him. Dat is why Jagdeo never really attack Jordan. Jagdeo get vex because de IMF write how Jordan do a good job but dat was because Jordan mek Soulja Bai look good.

He was vex before because Statia skin him up bout a vehicle he import in 2016 and only register it now. Dem boys seh knock got knock back. Jagdeo promptly accuse Statia of seizing likker and giving de PNC couple hundred cases.

Dem boys want to know wha wrong wid dat. Of course Jagdeo don’t drink, suh he don’t know de beauty of likker. Dem boys ain’t even asking if is true. Dem done ask Volda, who is de party chairman, toss ‘em couple cases.

Dem boys like Absolut Vodka but if PNC didn’t get Absolut and is Ciroc Vodka dem boys gon settle fuh couple case Ciroc.

Talk half and don’t count like Jordan.