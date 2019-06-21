Jagdeo says he didn’t use landcruiser before registering it … GRA says he’s obligated to “declare income from all sources”

Latest update June 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has defended his failure to register immediately a Toyota Land Cruiser he brought into Guyana in 2016.
During a press conference yesterday, he noted a report by Kaieteur News that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is reportedly probing a case in which questions were raised about the status of that situation.
The Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), which was reportedly assigned PXX 7800, was said to have reportedly been brought in on a tax exemption, which the former President is entitled to.
However, although the vehicle had landed there since then, it was only this year that attempts were made to complete the registration of the vehicle said to be black in colour and 4,600cc.
Defending his failure to immediately register the vehicle, Jagdeo said that he has not yet used it.
“So yes, I imported a vehicle in 2016. It had some issues so it was in my garage until it was fixed. I wasn’t using it. So recently, it got fixed and I registered it. It never left my garage.”
Jagdeo further said that he has been in public office for 20+ years, adding that he has an entitlement to duty free concessions.
“I have used duty free concessions twice, only in 2014 and 2016. And I’ve not sold any of the two vehicles that I bought.”
Though he said he has not resold those vehicles, he stated that there are other people involved in the practice.
“And all the years I was entitled to, I just used it twice and both vehicles are still with me.”
In a statement, Commissioner General of GRA, Godfrey Statia, said that Jagdeo should, like every other citizen, honour his tax obligations.
Statia said, “[Jagdeo] is reminded that contrary to his earlier statements in the press that he is not required to, he has an obligation to file his tax returns and declare his income from all sources, rather than sheltering under the veil of presidential immunity. Section 13 of the Income Tax Act clearly states that only the official emoluments shall be so exempt.”
Jun 21, 2019Yesterday at the Wine Cellar in Movie Town, Liliendaal on the East Coast of Demerara, the launching for tomorrow’s Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution Premium Golf...
Jun 21, 2019
Jun 21, 2019
Jun 21, 2019
Jun 21, 2019
Jun 20, 2019
All the Guyanese intellectuals wherever they are in this world who supported the PNC in its evolution and who still embrace... more
The government’s reaction to the recent decisions of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), concerning the no-confidence... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Make no mistake about it, the election of St Vincent and the Grenadines – one of the world’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]