Jagdeo says he didn’t use landcruiser before registering it … GRA says he’s obligated to “declare income from all sources”

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has defended his failure to register immediately a Toyota Land Cruiser he brought into Guyana in 2016.

During a press conference yesterday, he noted a report by Kaieteur News that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is reportedly probing a case in which questions were raised about the status of that situation.

The Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), which was reportedly assigned PXX 7800, was said to have reportedly been brought in on a tax exemption, which the former President is entitled to.

However, although the vehicle had landed there since then, it was only this year that attempts were made to complete the registration of the vehicle said to be black in colour and 4,600cc.

Defending his failure to immediately register the vehicle, Jagdeo said that he has not yet used it.

“So yes, I imported a vehicle in 2016. It had some issues so it was in my garage until it was fixed. I wasn’t using it. So recently, it got fixed and I registered it. It never left my garage.”

Jagdeo further said that he has been in public office for 20+ years, adding that he has an entitlement to duty free concessions.

“I have used duty free concessions twice, only in 2014 and 2016. And I’ve not sold any of the two vehicles that I bought.”

Though he said he has not resold those vehicles, he stated that there are other people involved in the practice.

“And all the years I was entitled to, I just used it twice and both vehicles are still with me.”

In a statement, Commissioner General of GRA, Godfrey Statia, said that Jagdeo should, like every other citizen, honour his tax obligations.

Statia said, “[Jagdeo] is reminded that contrary to his earlier statements in the press that he is not required to, he has an obligation to file his tax returns and declare his income from all sources, rather than sheltering under the veil of presidential immunity. Section 13 of the Income Tax Act clearly states that only the official emoluments shall be so exempt.”