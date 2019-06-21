Latest update June 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GPL submarine cable damaged again

Jun 21, 2019 News 0

The damaged submarine cable linking Vreed-en-Hoop to the Kingston substation has again been damaged – for the fourth time. Once again, the damage was caused by the anchor of a large ocean-going vessel.
Before this incident, this cable was damaged on Sunday, June 2, cutting the transfer of 14 megawatts of power from the West Bank Demerara to the Georgetown substations. The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) was forced to embark on load shedding which saw customers facing up to eight hours of blackout daily.
GPL teamed up with the China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC), and deep-water divers were employed to investigate. Seven hundred and fourteen metres of the cable was checked. It was found that the armour and insulation protection of the cable bore damage.
Minister of Public Infrastructure, James Patterson, related that “based on the damage we saw, the most probable cause will be the anchor of a large ship, one of the ocean-going vessels would have dropped an anchor there.”
On June 10, GPL laid a temporary 13.8 kilovolt cable from a port in Georgetown across the Demerara River. This cable was buried at a depth of 3 metres along the mooring area where the ship anchors tend to be lowered.

More in this category

Sports

Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution Premium Golf Tourney set for tomorrow

Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution Premium Golf Tourney set for...

Jun 21, 2019

Yesterday at the Wine Cellar in Movie Town, Liliendaal on the East Coast of Demerara, the launching for tomorrow’s Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) Wine Cellar and Massy Distribution Premium Golf...
Read More
AL Sport, NSC Edward Cobenna Memorial Primary Schools Windball cricket Saint Anne’s win Region 4 final

AL Sport, NSC Edward Cobenna Memorial Primary...

Jun 21, 2019

GBTI Open Gentle/ Lewis win mixed doubles Gentle returns to beat Richmond in Singles

GBTI Open Gentle/ Lewis win mixed doubles Gentle...

Jun 21, 2019

GAPLF RAW Nationals lifts off on August 25

GAPLF RAW Nationals lifts off on August 25

Jun 21, 2019

GMR&SC Drag Championship Balram Mechanics targeting Team Mohamed’s

GMR&SC Drag Championship Balram Mechanics...

Jun 21, 2019

National Sports Commission backs Fisherman Masters for NYSCL Glory

National Sports Commission backs Fisherman...

Jun 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The government has fallen

    The government’s reaction to the recent decisions of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), concerning the no-confidence... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019