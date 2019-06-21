Court orders election of Demerara Cricket Board by August 11

Justice Navindra Singh yesterday issued an order, directing that the elections of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) be held no later than August 11, 2019.

The application to the court for the holding of the DCB elections was made by Roger Harper in his capacity as President of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), Davteerth Anandjit in his capacity as Secretary of the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) and Bradley Fredericks as President of the Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA).

The respondents were the cricket board executives Anand Kalladeen, Anand Sanasie, Raj Singh, Alfred Mentore, Ravindranauth Persaud, Sudesh Peraud, Lalta Digamber, Colin Europe, Rohan Sarjoo and Ray Persaud.

Under the Guyana Cricket Administration Act 2014, the GCA, ECCB, the West Demerara Cricket Association WDCA, the UDCA, and the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association (EBDCA) are the constituent members of the DCB.

Justice Singh’s ruling now paves the way for legitimate elections of the DCB. The court confirmed that there was no legal executive committee of the DCB since January 24, 2015, and that any act done or performed by any person purporting to be an Executive Member of the DCB is null and void.

Of importance, the court noted that the Cricket Ombudsman has responsibility at the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) elections and not the DCB elections and that the existence of a Cricket Ombudsman does not and cannot prevent the court from making orders to ensure that the aims and objectives of the Guyana Cricket Administration Act are achieved.In the circumstances, the Court concluded that it has the jurisdiction to make orders in furtherance to reliefs applied for by the Applicants. Costs of $200,000 were awarded against Anand Kalladeen and Anand Sanasie.

Mr. Arudranauth Gossai represented the applicants while Roysdale Forde and Ms. Olayne Joseph represented the respondents, Anand Kalladeen, President of the East Bank Cricket Board and Anand Sanasie, the President of the West Demerara Cricket Association.