AL Sport, NSC Edward Cobenna Memorial Primary Schools Windball cricket Saint Anne’s win Region 4 final

Saint Anne’s in front a crowd of more than 200 persons won the AL Sport & Tour Promotions National Sports Commission Region 4, 22nd Annual End of School Year “Edward Cobenna Memorial” Primary Schools Windball cricket Champions trophy tournament played at the National Gymnasium and Organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe.

In the Region 4 Finals:

East Coast Champions Clonbrook batted first and scored 88-1 with Tyrone Marcs hitting 28 (6s-4), Prince Lewis 18 and Kevon Aiggle 18.

East Bank Champs Saint Anne’s turn in the centre reached 92- 0 with Player of the Tournament Emmanuel Lewis hitting 76 (6s-10) and Brandon Narine 14 to record the victory.

The 3rd Place game saw Supply rattling up 121-0 with Kenutte Salvador 57 (6s-6) and Christopher Gorriah 55 (6s-7).

Mahaica in response fell short at 39-3. Darrell scored 14, Lawrence Frank 10 and Azara Franklin 10.

Upper East Bank Zone finals: – Supply scored 127-0, Player of the finals L. Salvador made 76 (6s-8) and Kelvin Davis 43.

Hauraruni hit 94-1 in reply with Jedediah George 46 (6s-5) and Josiah Ross 22. Hauraruni’s Isaiah Ross received an award for the most promising player.

East Bank Finals: – Supply 92-0, Kenitte Salvador 42 (6s-6), Kelvin Daniels 28.

Saint Anne’s 95-0: E. Lewis 56 (6s-6), B Narine 28 to claim the victory.