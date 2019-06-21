$313M IT ‘Centre of Excellence’ unveiled at UG Campus

President David Granger yesterday reiterated that “Guyana is becoming a digital state” and will not be left behind in digital revolution that is sweeping across the globe.

This “digital revolution”, he noted, has been transforming communities, the country, and the Caribbean, creating countless opportunities to expand the delivery of public services.

The Head of State was delivering remarks yesterday morning at the commissioning of a $313 Million Centre for Excellence in Information Technology (CEIT) on the Turkeyen Campus of the University of Guyana.

President Granger said the “digital state” will deliver quality public services all over the country.

“A digital state aims at establishing a network of connectivity, linking every person, every community and every government agency in the entire country. It will integrate Guyana, more fully, with the Caribbean. It will integrate the coastland with the hinterland. It will integrate every neighbourhood with the region. It will integrate every region with the centre,” he said.

By applying ICT, the President said the digital state will trigger economic transformation. It will also spawn knowledge-based industries, diversify the economy away from overdependence on primary production, move manufacturing up the value chain and tap into larger external markets.

“The digital state can deploy ICT effectively to promote productivity and competitiveness. It is an implementation of technology which will foster innovation and, consequently, economic growth.”

In her remarks, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes said Guyana is fully on the road of digital transformation. She noted that the establishment of the CEIT is the foundation of the government’s strategy that will ensure a digitally savvy workforce.

The centre, she said will ensure that more teachers in Information Technology, IT technicians, network operators, programmers and other professionals in the public sector are trained.

“This is a critical foundation on which we want to build a Guyana that is ready to take its place in today’s globalised digital world and this centre ensures that we are taking our people on this path of transformation.”

The CEIT is a joint initiative between the Governments of Guyana and India born out of a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2016. The centre will provide training for public sector professionals to ensure that adequately trained personnel are available for efficient operations of ICT systems.

A world leader in ICT, India has been establishing Centres for Excellence in Information Technology across the world. Guyana’s centre, however, is the second within the Caribbean.

Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Guyana Venkatachalam Mahalingam said his country believes that Information Technology is the future of the world.

“There is a need to keep pace with the world by educating ourselves about Information Technology. It is in this regard that this (CEIT) will play a great role,” he said.

For the first two years, some 500 persons are expected to be trained in several programmes including network security, learning system, administration, and networking among others.