Woman confesses in court to strangling son, 8, with bed sheet

A 31-year-old woman awaits sentencing for killing her eight-year-old son. The mother, Sonya King, admitted that she strangled Emanuel King with a bed sheet while the child was fast asleep.

Although she was initially charged with murdering her son, Sonya opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter when she appeared before Justice Navindra Singh on Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s court session, Sonya, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Mark Conway, made it clear that she was not forced into making the guilty plea. She also indicated that she understood by making such a plea she would be sentenced to a term of imprisonment. Justice Singh, nevertheless, accepted her plea.

The mother returns to court on July 16, when a probation report will be presented to the court; thereafter she will be sentenced. When Sonya killed her son she was eight months pregnant. The incident occurred on February 21, 2016 at their Lot 565 La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara home.

According to information, the woman provided police with a caution statement in which she admitted to killing the child. In the caution statement, Sonya told police that she held down the child with a bed sheet until he was not moving.

She also told police that she called the child’s father and her reputed husband and informed them she had killed him.