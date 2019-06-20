Security guard found dead in hut… PM reveals that victim died from blunt force trauma

A post-mortem examination yesterday, on the body of Keegan Boston, the security guard attached to the Cummings Electrical Company, concluded that Boston died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head which is consistent with a fall.

Boston was found dead in his guard hut on Sunday..

Boston’s body was positively identified by his brother, Joylon Boston. The post mortem was conducted at the Georgetown Public Hospital by pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

Boston, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was found inside his security hut where he worked at Cummings Electrical Company on Garnett Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

An electrician attached to the company and another security guard, David Cummings, discovered Boston’s lifeless body lying on the ground in the security hut about 06:30 AM on Sunday morning.

Cummings said that he turned up to relieve Boston who had worked the night shift and he called out to him to open the gate but there was no response.

Police suspect that the East Ruimveldt man died between 23:00hrs Saturday and 6:15hrs on Sunday. The 60-yearold man’s body was handed over to his relatives for burial.