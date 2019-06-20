Security guard found dead in hut… PM reveals that victim died from blunt force trauma

Latest update June 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
A post-mortem examination yesterday, on the body of Keegan Boston, the security guard attached to the Cummings Electrical Company, concluded that Boston died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head which is consistent with a fall.
Boston was found dead in his guard hut on Sunday..
Boston’s body was positively identified by his brother, Joylon Boston. The post mortem was conducted at the Georgetown Public Hospital by pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.
Boston, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was found inside his security hut where he worked at Cummings Electrical Company on Garnett Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.
An electrician attached to the company and another security guard, David Cummings, discovered Boston’s lifeless body lying on the ground in the security hut about 06:30 AM on Sunday morning.
Cummings said that he turned up to relieve Boston who had worked the night shift and he called out to him to open the gate but there was no response.
Police suspect that the East Ruimveldt man died between 23:00hrs Saturday and 6:15hrs on Sunday. The 60-yearold man’s body was handed over to his relatives for burial.
Jun 20, 2019The National Sports Commission (NSC) has supported Fisherman Masters for their successful participation in the upcoming New York Softball Cricket League Independence and Legends Cup. NSC Technical...
Jun 20, 2019
Jun 20, 2019
Jun 20, 2019
Jun 20, 2019
Jun 20, 2019
It destroys the inner workings of the soul to live in Guyana and accept Justice James Patterson continuing as chairperson... more
The PPPC and the PNCR have something in common that is fundamental to the way in which the economy is organized. They both... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Make no mistake about it, the election of St Vincent and the Grenadines – one of the world’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]