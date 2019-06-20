Ralphie can’t talk and de Waterfalls paper can’t write

This is de time when strange things does happen. After de no confidence vote in Parliament Jagdeo seh people gun tek to de streets. And indeed when de three months was up dem boys see one of de biggest picketing exercise.

That stop after one day because the Appeal Court hand down a funny ruling that got dem boys still shaking deh head in wonder.

Now both de PPP and de Coalition talking fat. Dem boys seh all two of dem bluffing. Moses seh he gun put on he battle clothes. Who tell him to say that? Gail get nervous and write to de police commissioner begging de man to lock up Moses.

De ink didn’t even dry pun that letter when she write anodda one to de commissioner, this time bout Jordan, de Finance man. He pass wind and Gail jump. She claim how he threaten she and de party. She begging de commissioner to lock him up too.

De truth is that all of dem bluffing. None of dem can call out anybody pun de streets. These days you got to pay you protesters. Dem boys seh de people gun only lef dem house of dem know pickings deh pun de road. And besides, people got nuff guns.

One party that can’t even talk bout protest is Ralphie party. He is a man who tell a reporter from de Waterfalls paper that he not talking to nobody from de Waterfalls paper. Dem boys seh is alright because when you can’t talk de paper don’t hear.

De Waterfalls boss man giving a bet. He offering one million dollars to anybody who see Ralphie talking in de Waterfalls paper.

He wake up this morning to read wha de paper seh after he hold a press conference. De Waterfalls paper didn’t even got a full stop.

Jagdeo was de same thing till he start to talk to de Waterfalls paper. In fact, he meeting wid de press more than when he was president. Of course, in dem days he had nuff to hide suh de less said de better.

Talk half and listen to de sound of silence on Ralphie.