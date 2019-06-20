Opposition files police, ERC complaints against Nagamootoo, Jordan for inciteful statements

The Opposition has written the Commissioner of Police, Leslie James; and the Chairman of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), Dr. John Smith, C.C.H, complaining about inciting statements of Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, and Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, made recently.

The Opposition is contending that the two officials made inciting statements.

In the released letter to the Commissioner, Gail Teixeira, who also happens to be the Chief Parliamentary Whip for the Opposition, pointed to a government statement of Thursday, March 21, 2019 which states that “the Commissioner of Police Leslie James is calling on Guyanese to remain calm and keep the peace. This follows concerns raised in certain sections, surrounding

the legality of the government after March 21, 2019…”

Teixeira noted that it was the Commissioner who underscored the fact that anyone who breaches the law will be held accountable and punished.

“The leadership and the members of the Guyana Police Force have noted on social media of seeming intention to disrupt the current calm in our society. May I warn that anyone found in breach of the law will be dealt with in a condign manner.

“The Force’s membership throughout the ten (10) Administrative Regions are on high alert and endeavours to prevent and respond to any eventuality” the Commissioner warned.”

According to the Opposition official, she hopes that as Commissioner, he continues to hold that same view following Tuesday’s June 18, 2019 ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice.

She noted that the court ruled that the unilateral appointment of the Chairman of the

Guyana Elections Commission was flawed and in breach of the constitution; that

the No Confidence Motion was valid, that 33 votes was the majority of all 65 elected members of the National Assembly and that Charrandass Persaud’s vote was valid and that Persaud was free to vote outside his party’s list.

“There is therefore no further room for doubt and ambiguity as to what is required by the President and government at this time. Reports in the media emanating from the President and Ministers are cause for concern.

“These statements in response to the rulings of the highest court of Guyana, the Caribbean Court of Justice, have been unsettling and disturbing.”

She said that these statements and declarations should no doubt also be cause for profound concern by the members of the Guyana Police Force and the entire citizenry.

She referred to a Demerara Waves online report yesterday headlined: “Gov’t in defiance mode; “no registration, no election”-Jordan, Nagamootoo”.

“Minister Jordan is quoted as saying “Notwithstanding the ruling today and not withstanding all the consequential orders, we will be here until the elections are called and we will be at the tape when the next term begins.”

“He stated that there would be no elections until there was house to house registration and called on supporters on the streets to picket “no registration, no elections.”

Teixeira said that in the same report, “the Prime Minister warned that if youths are disenfranchised there would be “trouble” if the youth are not registered.”

According to Teixeira, according to a video of the said meeting, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo stated that he “had put back on his olive green shirt as he was back in battle gear, back in the battle and will not be surrendered by him.”

The PPP argued that these statements are inciting and a threat to public order and safety and are in contempt of the Caribbean Court of Justice rulings of June 18, 2019.

“Your statement of March 21, 2019 is more relevant now than then as we have now the rulings of the Caribbean Court of Justice, the highest court, and we are all therefore expected to abide by the CCJ rulings that the No Confidence Motion is valid and elections must be held within the shortest time.”

She called on the Commissioner as the custodian of public safety and order to carry out his mandate vigorously and to publicly defend, preserve and protect the rule of law and the Guyana Constitution in the nation.

In her letter to the ERC, Teixeira also called on the ERC to carry out its constitutional mandate vigorously to promote peace and harmony and to stand publicly in defence of the rule of law and the constitution.

“I urge you to register with the President and his Ministers that the CCJ ruling must be complied with in spirit and intent.”