National Sports Commission backs Fisherman Masters for NYSCL Glory

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has supported Fisherman Masters for their successful participation in the upcoming New York Softball Cricket League Independence and Legends Cup.

NSC Technical Development Officer Seon Erskire recently presented a cheque worth $300,000 to Marketing Manager of Fisherman Masters Zameer Hassan at the NSC office, Durban Park, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

The tournament is set to commence on June 28 and conclude two days later and will be played at Roy Wilkins Park and Canarsie.

Erskire wished the team all the best in their quest to make Guyana proud. Hassan expressed gratitude to the NSC for their input. He added that they are in the final stages of their preparation and are looking forward to a successful tour.