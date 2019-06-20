Man freed on time served after manslaughter plea

Latest update June 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Justice Navindra Singh freed a man on time served yesterday.
The man Rayon Dick, who had been incarcerated since 2007 for the murder of mining camp cook, Hubert Albert, appeared at the Demerara High Court where he opted to plead guilty to manslaughter. He was initially indicted for murder.
According to reports, 55-year-old Albert was cooking at a mining camp at White Creek Backdam, North West District on November 11, 2007, when he was attacked by a knife wielding man who stabbed him several times about the body. Police said that the man was later caught and the murder weapon recovered.
Lawyer Mark Conway appeared for Dick. The Prosecution was represented by State Counsel Tuanna Hardy, Teriq Mohamed and Sarah Martin.
