Latest update June 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man admits to fatally stabbing wife, to be sentenced

Jun 20, 2019 News 0

Now that he has confessed before Justice James Bovell-Drakes to fatally stabbing his common law wife to death, Seon Singh was on Tuesday remanded to prison. He will return to court on July 18, when he will be sentenced.

KILLED: Indranie Sugrim

Initially charged with the murder of 39-year-old Indranie Sugrim, Singh threw himself at the mercy of the court, pleading guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

WIFE KILLER: Seon Singh

The man who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Maxwell McKay pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on November 25, 2012, he unlawfully killed Sugrim, also known as, ‘Indra’. The lawyer requested that a probation report on him be compiled and presented, before the court proceeds to pass sentence.
According to information, Singh and the woman were involved in an abusive relationship. On the day in question they were involved in an argument during which Singh armed himself with a knife which he used to stab Sugrim about her body. The killing took place at the couple’s 503 Block ‘Y’ Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown residence.
After committing the act, it was reported that he escaped but was later arrested by police.
Prosecutors Teriq Mohamed and Sarah Martin presented the state’s case.

 

More in this category

Sports

National Sports Commission backs Fisherman Masters for NYSCL Glory

National Sports Commission backs Fisherman Masters for NYSCL Glory

Jun 20, 2019

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has supported Fisherman Masters for their successful participation in the upcoming New York Softball Cricket League Independence and Legends Cup. NSC Technical...
Read More
We should all be proud of Guyana’s competitive performance says Coach Johnson

We should all be proud of Guyana’s competitive...

Jun 20, 2019

GIKMAA enjoys successful first half of year 2019

GIKMAA enjoys successful first half of year 2019

Jun 20, 2019

GBTI Open Tennis Campbell, Gentle take Women doubles title Downes withdraws from remainder of tourney

GBTI Open Tennis Campbell, Gentle take Women...

Jun 20, 2019

Forrester guides Atlantic CC to victory

Forrester guides Atlantic CC to victory

Jun 20, 2019

ExxonMobil U-14 Schools’ football competition Girls’ action kicks off Saturday

ExxonMobil U-14 Schools’ football competition...

Jun 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • No comfort in IMF analyses

    The PPPC and the PNCR have something in common that is fundamental to the way in which the economy is organized. They both... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019