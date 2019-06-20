Man admits to fatally stabbing wife, to be sentenced

Latest update June 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Now that he has confessed before Justice James Bovell-Drakes to fatally stabbing his common law wife to death, Seon Singh was on Tuesday remanded to prison. He will return to court on July 18, when he will be sentenced.
Initially charged with the murder of 39-year-old Indranie Sugrim, Singh threw himself at the mercy of the court, pleading guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.
The man who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Maxwell McKay pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on November 25, 2012, he unlawfully killed Sugrim, also known as, ‘Indra’. The lawyer requested that a probation report on him be compiled and presented, before the court proceeds to pass sentence.
According to information, Singh and the woman were involved in an abusive relationship. On the day in question they were involved in an argument during which Singh armed himself with a knife which he used to stab Sugrim about her body. The killing took place at the couple’s 503 Block ‘Y’ Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown residence.
After committing the act, it was reported that he escaped but was later arrested by police.
Prosecutors Teriq Mohamed and Sarah Martin presented the state’s case.
