Latest update June 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GRA probes Land Cruiser imported by Jagdeo in 2016 … but registered this year

Jun 20, 2019 News 0

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reportedly been probing a case in which questions have been raised about a Toyota Land Cruiser that was brought in by Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, in 2016.
The Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), which was reportedly assigned PXX 7800, was said to have reportedly been brought in on a tax exemption that the former President is entitled to.
However, although the vehicle had landed there since then, it was only this year that attempts were made to complete the registration of the vehicle said to be black in color and 4,600cc.
Jagdeo’s fleet include at least one black Land Cruiser.
Kaieteur News was unable to make contact with Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia for a comment.
However, this newspaper was told that GRA is interested to know about the vehicle and what it had been doing since it landed here.
GRA has been clamping down on how vehicles, especially SUVs, which attract high taxes, have been brought into Guyana.
In recent years, scores of SUVs have been seized after it was found out that the Remigrant Scheme has been abused over and over again by Guyanese who pretended to be coming back here to live but only did so to bring back a high-end vehicle which is in turn sold to willing buyers for millions of dollars in profits.

More in this category

Sports

National Sports Commission backs Fisherman Masters for NYSCL Glory

National Sports Commission backs Fisherman Masters for NYSCL Glory

Jun 20, 2019

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has supported Fisherman Masters for their successful participation in the upcoming New York Softball Cricket League Independence and Legends Cup. NSC Technical...
Read More
We should all be proud of Guyana’s competitive performance says Coach Johnson

We should all be proud of Guyana’s competitive...

Jun 20, 2019

GIKMAA enjoys successful first half of year 2019

GIKMAA enjoys successful first half of year 2019

Jun 20, 2019

GBTI Open Tennis Campbell, Gentle take Women doubles title Downes withdraws from remainder of tourney

GBTI Open Tennis Campbell, Gentle take Women...

Jun 20, 2019

Forrester guides Atlantic CC to victory

Forrester guides Atlantic CC to victory

Jun 20, 2019

ExxonMobil U-14 Schools’ football competition Girls’ action kicks off Saturday

ExxonMobil U-14 Schools’ football competition...

Jun 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • No comfort in IMF analyses

    The PPPC and the PNCR have something in common that is fundamental to the way in which the economy is organized. They both... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019