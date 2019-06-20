GRA probes Land Cruiser imported by Jagdeo in 2016 … but registered this year

Latest update June 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reportedly been probing a case in which questions have been raised about a Toyota Land Cruiser that was brought in by Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, in 2016.
The Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), which was reportedly assigned PXX 7800, was said to have reportedly been brought in on a tax exemption that the former President is entitled to.
However, although the vehicle had landed there since then, it was only this year that attempts were made to complete the registration of the vehicle said to be black in color and 4,600cc.
Jagdeo’s fleet include at least one black Land Cruiser.
Kaieteur News was unable to make contact with Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia for a comment.
However, this newspaper was told that GRA is interested to know about the vehicle and what it had been doing since it landed here.
GRA has been clamping down on how vehicles, especially SUVs, which attract high taxes, have been brought into Guyana.
In recent years, scores of SUVs have been seized after it was found out that the Remigrant Scheme has been abused over and over again by Guyanese who pretended to be coming back here to live but only did so to bring back a high-end vehicle which is in turn sold to willing buyers for millions of dollars in profits.
