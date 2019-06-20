Goodbye Sandra!

The Guyana Press Association yesterday joined in saluting Sandra Prince, A.A, as she heads into retirement after some 30 years as a Presidential photographer.

Sandra started her career at the Guyana Public Communication Agency and worked with every Head of State since the late Hugh Desmond Hoyte.

She has been the hands behind the images that captured Hugh Desmond Hoyte, Cheddi Jagan, Sam Hinds, Janet Jagan, Bharrat Jagdeo, Donald Ramotar and David Granger.

“The media corps will miss Sandra’s warm smiles and professionalism. We wish you well Sandra,” the GPA said.