GHPC’s Pharmacy Week attracts overwhelming turnout

In celebration of Commonwealth Pharmacy Day, the pharmaceutical department of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) launched a week-long series of events. These events are aimed at educating people about sicknesses and diseases that plague and affect thousands of Guyanese people.

Thus far, according to the pharmacists of the hospital, this event has attracted the attentions of hundreds of visitors of the hospital.

Doctors and clinical pharmacists from the medical institution teamed up with local drug stores and suppliers, and together they hosted a booth which was intended to sensitize and educate patients and visitors of the hospital.

For each new day of the event, a new disease would be chosen as the focus of the booth. Yesterday’s topic was the chronic disease, diabetes. Brochures, documents, video presentations and discussions were held on proper diet, exercise habits and the right medication that should be used for persons with diabetes.

Clinical pharmacist, Jenel Welch-Brotherson, said, “The diabetic patient population is growing and it spreads across the borders; it damages your eyes and it causes foot ulcers. So we are just hoping that this Pharmacy Week will educate folks on diabetes and all other diseases, and hopefully it lessens the percentage.”

She noted that the hospital lacks some of the drugs that diabetic patients need, but this

is why they have partnered with private suppliers, and through them patients can purchase medications.

Welch-Brotherson was asked about the current state of the hospital’s pharmacy and she noted that the pharmacy is in perfect shape.

“Yes, there has been an increase in the number of patients we know. I think that is because we [GPHC] are the referral hospital for the entire country, but right now I know that we are handling it.”

Furthermore, she added that procurement seems to be working well, so replacement of completed drugs is done within a short period of time.