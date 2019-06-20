Failure to call elections in three months will demonstrate disrespect for Constitution, CCJ ruling –Ramson

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) unambiguously ruled on Tuesday that the Opposition’s No-Confidence Motion enjoyed a successful passage when it was put before the National Assembly on December 21, last.

It follows now that President David Granger should call elections in three months. To do anything less, would demonstrate disrespect for the Constitution and the very ruling of the CCJ, according to Attorney-at-Law, Charles Ramson.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, Ramson said he was disappointed to learn that the President would not be calling General and Regional elections before November.

The lawyer said, “On the one hand, the President said that he respects the ruling of the CCJ and the Constitution but then, on the other hand, he says he will not set an election date before November. The Constitution states clearly that once a vote of no confidence was passed in the National Assembly then the Government must call an election within three months.”

Ramson added, “Now that the CCJ has ruled that the No-Confidence motion was validly passed, if President Granger indeed respects the Constitution and indeed respects the ruling of the CCJ then he must set immediately, a date for elections to be held within three months.

“ If President Granger does not do this, then let’s be clear he does not respect the Constitution and does not respect the ruling of the CCJ, no matter what he says. Actions speak louder than words.”

The lawyer took issue with President Granger’s constant referencing of the need for “credible elections.” Ramson said that this concept is one which is totally alien and unknown to the standard of internationally recognized elections.

The attorney stressed that the internationally recognized standard is, of course, just free and fair elections, nothing else. Ramson also noted that the international community has already offered its commitment to ensure that there is free and fair election in Guyana.

Ramson highlighted, as well, that just a few months ago, Local Government Elections were held using the same voters’ list that Granger wants sanitized and it was considered free and fair by all contesting parties.

Ramson said he could not help but note with disappointment that the President used his address to the nation following the CCJ’s ruling on Tuesday, to shamelessly campaign for himself and the coalition.

The lawyer said, “When you are the President of a nation, the people you lead need direction and guidance especially in times like this. What they do not need to hear at moments like this is for you to shamelessly beg to be re-elected.

“That was totally inappropriate and totally unacceptable and I believe an apology is in order. We await the consequential orders from the CCJ on June 24.”