Caribbean countries must come together for the total elimination of nuclear weapons

Jun 20, 2019

Caribbean Countries are being urged to come together with Guyana to sign the treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons and their use.
This was iterated at a Treaty to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) forum held at the Princess Ramada Hotel, yesterday.
This forum was organized for the purpose of involving Caribbean Countries to actively participate in the signing of the treaty that will totally expel the use of nuclear weapons.
Guyana was first to sign the treaty, which is to facilitate the total elimination of the use of nuclear weapons.
International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear weapon (ICAN) is pleading with Caribbean countries, to get involved in the signing of the treaty so that the use of nuclear weapon can be totally eliminated.
ICAN Representative, Selene Malory, in her speech stated that the use of nuclear weapon is on the rise rapidly and the end results of the use of such weapon are usually death, disaster and destruction.
She also stated that everyone has a role to play in the elimination of nuclear weapon, because the story of the people affected by the use of these weapons is very disturbing.
So, collaborating with other Caribbean countries to sign this treaty will help to eliminate the use of such weapon, providing a violent free future for our younger generations.
Director General and Vice President of the coalition government, Carl Greenidge also express concerned on the issue at hand.
In his speech he stated that the world is living in fear and tension because of the use of nuclear weapons, thus Guyana is committed to actively participate in the total elimination of such weapons.

