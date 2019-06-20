Alleged lumber thief granted bail

Latest update June 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
A man was yesterday granted bail when he appeared before a City Magistrate to answer to a break and enter and larceny charge.
Twenty-nine-year- old Christopher Kumaje, of Albouystown, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.
The charges stated between March 5, 2019 and March 6, 2019, in Georgetown, he broke and entered Raymond Duport Lumber Yard and stole a quantity of lumber valued at $560,000. Kumaje pleaded not guilty.
Police prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on three grounds; the nature of the offence, the value of the articles and the penalty the offence attracts.
Prosecutor Blackman further stated the facts of the charge which read on the day in question around 06:00hrs the virtual complainant received information that the accused was removing lumber from his lumber yard.
Duport then reported the matter. Some of the lumber was recovered on a horse cart owned by the accused.
Principal Magistrate McGusty granted the defendant bail in the sum of $100,000 with conditions attached. He must report at Ruimveldt Police Station every Friday. He must also lodge his passport.
Kumaje is expected to make his next court appearance on July 10, 2019.
