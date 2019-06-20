Aftermath of CCJ rulings…

Ram supports call for elections in 60 days

Prominent Attorney- at –law, Christopher Ram, is supporting a call for regional and general elections to be held within 60 days. His call comes hours after Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, shared a similar view.

Jagdeo believes that the elections can be held in three months.

In a statement, which comes at the aftermath of Tuesday’s ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice, (CCJ) on two key matters relating to Guyana political future, Ram noted that the judgments represent a victory for democracy, the rule of law and the Constitution of Guyana.

“It was also a vindication of the decision that Guyana should subscribe to the Regional Court whose reputation has no doubt been enhanced by the rulings,” Ram added.

The lawyer noted, too, that once again, the Granger administration has shown how thin their veneer of democracy really is given its willingness to abuse the Court process while ignoring the Constitution.

However, he stressed that “whatever its faults, the Constitution has shown that it can rein in autocrats, dictators and bullies.”

“Showing complete disregard for the National Assembly as only they can, the APNU+AFC have squandered valuable time and wasted vast sums of money since the vote on December 21, last year. They have used that time to pursue a hopeless case, engaged in improper practices and wasteful and questionable expenditure, including the ministerial excursion to the CCJ in April…”

On Tuesday, the CCJ declared the December 21 No Confidence motion was validly passed and the appointment of retired Justice James Patterson as chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), flawed and unconstitutional. Both rulings represent a loss for the Coalition Government.

In accordance with the law governing no confidence motions, General elections should have been held within three months after the motion had been passed on December 21, 2018.

Ram noted that he is convinced that proper elections can be held within 60 days with proper Claims and Objections exercise.

“Perhaps he has been badly advised by the now unlawful Chairman of GECOM, who as a former Judge must know that he occupies the chair unlawfully, and has only one decent option.”

Noting that CCJ has continuously hinted at the need for dialogue between the Government and Opposition, Ram says that President Granger must seize this unique moment to heed the call of the Court and through inspired leadership, put our country first, reach out to the Leader of the Opposition, restore democracy and move our country forward.

Justice Adrian Saunders, President of the Caribbean Court of Justice, CCJ, on behalf of a strong five-Bench Court delivered two judgments covering four appeals from the Guyana Court of Appeal.

In the first case brought by PPP Member Zulfikar Mustapha the CCJ ruled that the appointment of Justice James Patterson to the position as Chairman of the Guyana Elections was unconstitutional and flawed.

Following the departure of Dr. Steve Surujbally, President Granger in what was clearly a violation of both the spirit and the language of the Constitution had manipulated the process for the appointment of a replacement who he wanted all along.

In the other cases, all of which revolved around the No Confidence Motion of December 21, 2018, the Court ruled as valid the vote by dissenting APNU+AFC member, Attorney Charrandass Persaud, which gave the Jagdeo-led Opposition the single parliamentary vote needed to give a majority to bring the Government down.

As a necessary consequence, the provisions of Article 106 (6) and 107 (7) were triggered with the result that the Cabinet fell and general elections were required within three months.

Next Monday, parties involved in the matter are expected to meet a consensus and present to the CCJ for consequential orders to be granted.