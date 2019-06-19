Two freed, one to lead defence in illegal weapon, ammo trial

Yesterday 30-year-old block maker Adam McDonald of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, danced his way out of the courtroom of Magistrate Rondel Weaver when he was freed of a series of firearm, ammunition and armed robbery offences. Co-accused, Sheldon Andrews, 24, a taxi driver, of West Ruimveldt, was also freed, but 27-year-old taxi driver Casey Chapman, of South Sophia, is to lead a defence in the matter.

The men were on remand while their trial was being heard in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. They had denied the charges.

The first allegation against the three men stated that on November 26, last, at High and Princes Streets, while being in the company of each other, they had in their possession one .32 Taurus pistol without being holders of firearm licences.

The second charge stated that on the same day and at the same location, the men had in their possession one 9 mm Glock pistol without being holders of firearm licences.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, they had in their possession, 12 live rounds of 9 mm ammunition without being holders of firearm licences.

The last charge against the trio stated that on the same day and at the same location, they had in their possession seven rounds of .32 ammunition when they were not licensed firearm holders.

It was further alleged that Chapman on July 5, 2017, at Grove, Access Road, East Bank Demerara, while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, robbed Marcia Maria Martin of a cellular phone worth $70,000, four ounces of raw gold valued at $600,000, some $700,000 in cash and other articles totalling $1.4M, property of Martin.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne is representing the State in the matter. At the first hearing, she told the court that police acting on information went to High and Princes Streets, where they were on the lookout for suspected bandits.

The Prosecutor added that shortly after the police arrived at the location, they saw three men sitting in a vehicle acting suspiciously.

The court heard that the officers approached the vehicle where they identified themselves. A search was carried out on the men, and the vehicle and articles listed in the charge were discovered under the driver’s seat.

The three suspects were then arrested and subsequently charged.

In relation to the robbery matter involving Chapman, the Prosecutor told the court that an identification parade was held and Chapman was positively identified by the victim.

Magistrate Weaver in freeing the two defendants, cited that the witnesses all testified saying they saw McDonald just standing in the area at the time when the police were doing their arrest, therefore he was picked up in the mix.

For Adams, they said Chapman just pulled up in the car and stopped to talk with him. However, at no time was Adams in the vehicle.

Chapman is to return to court on June 25.