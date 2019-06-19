Sexual harassment allegations… CJIA sends senior manager on leave; withdraws security pass for alleged victim

The management of Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) last evening announced that a senior manager accused of sexual misconduct has gone on leave amid a police investigation.

According to the airport, the official has proceeded on leave to make way for an ongoing probe of a complaint of sexual misconduct made by an employee of an airport concessionaire.

The airport said that its management also withdrew the airport security credentials of the woman who made the complaint.

“The action today followed the opening of a police investigation based on a report filed this week by the concessionaire staff. The alleged incident took place almost one year ago and was previously investigated by airport management. At the time, there was no evidence found for further action to be taken.”

CJIA said that it remains committed to ensuring a safe working environment for all employees and all persons who work at and use the airport.

“In light of the recent incident, steps are being taken to strengthen the existing protocols.”

The woman, who works at a duty free concession at the airport, had claimed in July last year, that she was kissed twice and held without her consent while she visited the man’s office to seek assistance with an issue (to help remove the wheel clamps on her employer’s vehicle).

The vehicle had been left in the airport’s parking lot.

She claimed she knew the senior official and had a respectful relationship with him.

However, on the day in question, while she was preparing to leave his airport office, he allegedly left his desk and kissed her suddenly.

She said that she was left in a shocked state, she attempted to leave, but he allegedly blocked the door and kissed her a second time, a little longer this time.

She left the office and threw up several times that day.

According to the woman, she complained the next day to CJIA’s Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Ghir, who promised to get to the bottom of it.

She gave a statement.

It was not until recently, after asking, that the airport sent her a ‘WhatsApp message’ saying that the matter was addressed. The woman said she was not sure what that meant.

After the story broke in Kaieteur News over the weekend, the woman went to the police on Monday, at the Timehri station, and filed an official complaint.

Police officials over the weekend said that the airport erred badly by not calling in the police to investigate a criminal allegation.

Yesterday, the woman reportedly turned up for work and her security credentials were taken away. That meant she could not work within the secured area where the duty free concessions are.

Police investigators later took her to the office area at CJIA where the alleged incident took place.