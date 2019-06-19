Respect CCJ ruling; find agreement on way forward – Envoys urge

The US Embassy, British High Commission, Canadian High Commission and Delegation of the European Union to Guyana yesterday issued a joint statement on the ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

The envoys urged that respect be shown to the ruling and that the parties find an agreement on the way forward.

Below is the statement that was issued:

Joint Statement

The United States of America, Ambassador to Guyana, Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch; United Kingdom High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E. Greg Quinn; High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, H.E.

Lilian Chatterjee and the Head of Delegation of the European Union to Guyana, Ambassador Jernej Videtič joint statement on the Caribbean Court of Justice ruling on the No-Confidence Motion.

“The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has ruled and it is important that all sides respect that ruling. We also encourage all to come to an agreement on the way forward.”

****