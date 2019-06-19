Latest update June 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Respect CCJ ruling; find agreement on way forward – Envoys urge

Jun 19, 2019

The US Embassy, British High Commission, Canadian High Commission and Delegation of the European Union to Guyana yesterday issued a joint statement on the ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

US Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch

The envoys urged that respect be shown to the ruling and that the parties find an agreement on the way forward.

British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn

Below is the statement that was issued:

 

Joint Statement
The United States of America, Ambassador to Guyana, Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch; United Kingdom High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E. Greg Quinn; High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, H.E.

Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee

EU Ambassador, Jernej Videtič

Lilian Chatterjee and the Head of Delegation of the European Union to Guyana, Ambassador Jernej Videtič joint statement on the Caribbean Court of Justice ruling on the No-Confidence Motion.
“The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has ruled and it is important that all sides respect that ruling. We also encourage all to come to an agreement on the way forward.”

 

****

 

 

 

 

