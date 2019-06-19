Rehab, construction of GPF facilities among noteworthy projects bid for at latest Tender Board

Latest update June 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board opened bids for a range of projects, with the most notable batch being among those from the Ministry of Public Security, in relation to rehabilitation and construction of several facilities.
A number of these facilities are in desperate need of facelifts and these rehabilitation works not only attracted a large number of bidders but also large bids, as one project had multiple bids in excess of 20 million dollars, with an engineer’s estimate being a little over 23 million dollars.
Other noteworthy projects were related to the Guyana Energy Agency and Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission.
Ministry of Public Security
Rehabilitation of Special Branch Admin, Camp Street – Guyana Police Force
Rehabilitation Works to Felix Austin Police College Mess Hall – Guyana Police Force
Construction of Exercise Bay, Mazaruni Prison – Guyana Prison Service
Rehabilitation to Public Relations and Sports Secretariat Building – Eve Leary, Guyana Police Force
Rehabilitation Works to Fence – Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary
Rehabilitation to Timehri Police Station and Barracks – Guyana Police Force
Guyana Energy Agency
Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Hybrid Inverter and Energy Storage System
Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission
Construction of Facility Building Parking Shed
University of Guyana
Selection of Consulting Services for Detailed Design and Cost Estimates for Infrastructural Enhancement of the Library
Ministry of Business
Consultancy for Export and Investment Strategy and Implementation Plan for GO-Invest
Supreme Court
Supply and Delivery of Air Conditioning Units
Procurement of Security Services – Lethem Magistrate’s Court & Quarters, Region 9
Procurement of Ink and Toner Cartridges
