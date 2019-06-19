Latest update June 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rehab, construction of GPF facilities among noteworthy projects bid for at latest Tender Board

Jun 19, 2019 News 0

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board opened bids for a range of projects, with the most notable batch being among those from the Ministry of Public Security, in relation to rehabilitation and construction of several facilities.
A number of these facilities are in desperate need of facelifts and these rehabilitation works not only attracted a large number of bidders but also large bids, as one project had multiple bids in excess of 20 million dollars, with an engineer’s estimate being a little over 23 million dollars.
Other noteworthy projects were related to the Guyana Energy Agency and Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission.

 

Ministry of Public Security
Rehabilitation of Special Branch Admin, Camp Street – Guyana Police Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation Works to Felix Austin Police College Mess Hall – Guyana Police Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of Exercise Bay, Mazaruni Prison – Guyana Prison Service

 

 

 

 

 

 Rehabilitation to Public Relations and Sports Secretariat Building – Eve Leary, Guyana Police Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation Works to Fence – Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation to Timehri Police Station and Barracks – Guyana Police Force

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Energy Agency
Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Hybrid Inverter and Energy Storage System

 

Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission
Construction of Facility Building Parking Shed

 

 

 

University of Guyana
Selection of Consulting Services for Detailed Design and Cost Estimates for Infrastructural Enhancement of the Library

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Business
Consultancy for Export and Investment Strategy and Implementation Plan for GO-Invest

 

 

 

Supreme Court
Supply and Delivery of Air Conditioning Units

 

 

Procurement of Security Services – Lethem Magistrate’s Court & Quarters, Region 9

 

 

Procurement of Ink and Toner Cartridges

More in this category

Sports

Guyana go down to USA in 2019 CGC debut

Guyana go down to USA in 2019 CGC debut

Jun 19, 2019

Minnesota, USA: Urged on by 19,418 vociferous fans at the Allianz Field Stadium in Saint Paul MN, USA Guyana lost its debut match at the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup to the host nation and defending...
Read More
Letter to the Sports Editor Sparrow says thanks for his MS

Letter to the Sports Editor Sparrow says thanks...

Jun 19, 2019

Min. Norton donates cricket gears, guitars to Waramuri Mission

Min. Norton donates cricket gears, guitars to...

Jun 19, 2019

Brain Storm claim Father’s day dominoes title in Wakenaam

Brain Storm claim Father’s day dominoes title...

Jun 19, 2019

NSC August holiday Swim Programme set for July 8 – August 16

NSC August holiday Swim Programme set for July 8...

Jun 19, 2019

GFF-KFC Independence Cup Quarterfinal matches on this weekend

GFF-KFC Independence Cup Quarterfinal matches on...

Jun 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019