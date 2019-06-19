Rehab, construction of GPF facilities among noteworthy projects bid for at latest Tender Board

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board opened bids for a range of projects, with the most notable batch being among those from the Ministry of Public Security, in relation to rehabilitation and construction of several facilities.

A number of these facilities are in desperate need of facelifts and these rehabilitation works not only attracted a large number of bidders but also large bids, as one project had multiple bids in excess of 20 million dollars, with an engineer’s estimate being a little over 23 million dollars.

Other noteworthy projects were related to the Guyana Energy Agency and Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission.

Ministry of Public Security

Rehabilitation of Special Branch Admin, Camp Street – Guyana Police Force

Rehabilitation Works to Felix Austin Police College Mess Hall – Guyana Police Force

Construction of Exercise Bay, Mazaruni Prison – Guyana Prison Service

Rehabilitation to Public Relations and Sports Secretariat Building – Eve Leary, Guyana Police Force

Rehabilitation Works to Fence – Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary

Rehabilitation to Timehri Police Station and Barracks – Guyana Police Force

Guyana Energy Agency

Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Hybrid Inverter and Energy Storage System

Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission

Construction of Facility Building Parking Shed

University of Guyana

Selection of Consulting Services for Detailed Design and Cost Estimates for Infrastructural Enhancement of the Library

Ministry of Business

Consultancy for Export and Investment Strategy and Implementation Plan for GO-Invest

Supreme Court

Supply and Delivery of Air Conditioning Units

Procurement of Security Services – Lethem Magistrate’s Court & Quarters, Region 9

Procurement of Ink and Toner Cartridges