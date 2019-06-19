Latest update June 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NSC August holiday Swim Programme set for July 8 – August 16

Jun 19, 2019 Sports 0

The National Sports Commission’s July – August “Learn to Swim Programme” will commence on the 08th July, and concluding on the 16th August.
Registration is $1,000 and begins on Monday June 24th, running until July 03rd, and is only done at the NSC’s Head Office on Homestretch Avenue.
To complete Registration, Parents are asked to present the child’s Birth Certificate.
Registered participants ages 6yrs- 10yrs are asked to report to The Colgrain Swimming Pool Camp Street and the 11yrs -16yrs to the National Aquatic Centre at Lilliendaal East Coast Demerara, Respectively.
Sessions start at 09:00am on the following days -Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays at both locations.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana go down to USA in 2019 CGC debut

Guyana go down to USA in 2019 CGC debut

Jun 19, 2019

Minnesota, USA: Urged on by 19,418 vociferous fans at the Allianz Field Stadium in Saint Paul MN, USA Guyana lost its debut match at the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup to the host nation and defending...
Read More
Letter to the Sports Editor Sparrow says thanks for his MS

Letter to the Sports Editor Sparrow says thanks...

Jun 19, 2019

Min. Norton donates cricket gears, guitars to Waramuri Mission

Min. Norton donates cricket gears, guitars to...

Jun 19, 2019

Brain Storm claim Father’s day dominoes title in Wakenaam

Brain Storm claim Father’s day dominoes title...

Jun 19, 2019

NSC August holiday Swim Programme set for July 8 – August 16

NSC August holiday Swim Programme set for July 8...

Jun 19, 2019

GFF-KFC Independence Cup Quarterfinal matches on this weekend

GFF-KFC Independence Cup Quarterfinal matches on...

Jun 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019