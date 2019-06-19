NSC August holiday Swim Programme set for July 8 – August 16

The National Sports Commission’s July – August “Learn to Swim Programme” will commence on the 08th July, and concluding on the 16th August.

Registration is $1,000 and begins on Monday June 24th, running until July 03rd, and is only done at the NSC’s Head Office on Homestretch Avenue.

To complete Registration, Parents are asked to present the child’s Birth Certificate.

Registered participants ages 6yrs- 10yrs are asked to report to The Colgrain Swimming Pool Camp Street and the 11yrs -16yrs to the National Aquatic Centre at Lilliendaal East Coast Demerara, Respectively.

Sessions start at 09:00am on the following days -Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays at both locations.