Latest update June 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Letter to the Sports Editor Sparrow says thanks for his MS

Jun 19, 2019 Sports 0

 

  • Dear Sir,
    Permit me space in your daily newspapers to express my gratitude to all of those who contributed in me achieving the award of Medal of Service which was presented to me by the His Excellency President David Granger of this Government on Fri 24th May 2019.
    In no particular order I will mention a few. To my Parents Mr Sherlock Griffith (deceased) and Mrs. Gloria Baird-Griffith thanks for the early guidance. To my wife of 33 years Hazel Griffith you have been a tower of strength, guidance, support, patience and tolerance in allowing me to spend hours away from the house to achieve this National Award. I must also mention my first wife Ms Debra Allen for her help also my Children, Vonetta, Krysty and Althea, Grand Children, Brothers and Sisters, Cousins, Uncles and Aunts and my Grand Parents and other family members whom I have not mentioned.
    Mr Colin Klass, Mr Colin Baker of Florida, USA, Mr Ivor O’ Brien, Mr Harry Shepherd (deceased), Brigadier Major General (retired) Michael Atherley, Mr Mark Bender, Mr Noel Adonis, Mr George Rutherford, Mr Franklin Wilson, Mr Christopher Matthias, Mr Odinga Lumumba, Mr Kashif Mohammed, Mr Aubrey “Shanghai” Major, Mr Maurice Enmore, Mr Keith Smart, Mr Ryan Otto (deceased), Mr Evaroy Babb (deceased), Mr Alfred King, Mr Colin “BL” Aaron, Mr Harold “Lightweight” Kisson (deceased), Mr George Grimes, Mr Clifton Bobb, Mr John Yates, Mr Wayne Forde, Mr Jack Warner former President of CONCACAF and FIFA Vice President, Mr Peter Prendergast of Jamaica, Mr Osmond Downer of Trinidad, Mr Ramesh Ramdhan of Trinidad, Mr Merere Gonzales of Trinidad all from the Football Fraternity who helped me along the way.
    The following persons were also instrumental in some way for me achieving my award Mr Robert Williams, (deceased) former Deputy Mayor, Ms Elsie Croal, former Chief Agriculture Officer, Mr Ruben Charles, former Chief Fisheries Officer, Mr Martin Stephenson, (deceased) former President AA, Mr Deryck Whitehead (deceased) former President AA, Dr. Maxine Parris-Aaron former President Guyana Netball Association, Mr Shree Chand, (deceased) former Government Minister, Mr Cleveland Lewis, former General Manager Sanata Textile Limited, Mr Leon Walcott, (deceased) former Teacher of East Ruimveldt Secondary School, Mr Neil Kumar former Director of Sports, Mr Stanley Cooke (deceased) former Personal Manager of Guyana Rice Milling and Marketing Authority, Mr Neville Gittens, (deceased) former Administrative Manager of Guyana Rice Milling Authority, Mr Charles Ogle former GUYSTAC Sports Organiser and at present the Chief Labour Officer, Mr Trevor Carrington, former GUYSTAC Sports Organiser, Ms. Lavern Fraser Thomas, Sports Organiser of UG, Mr Juman Yassin, President GOA and Minister Valerie Garrido-Lowe of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs.
    There are other persons out there whom I may have forgotten or have not mentioned or too much to mention, I thank you also.
    I must also thank the press both, print and electronically, that travelled with me during the years in my sojourn in the field of sports, the many articles and press releases of my achievements, the interviews. The journalists and photographers are so many, I will refrain to mention names at this juncture but to wholeheartedly thank all of you lovely ladies and gentlemen.
    I truly enjoyed my participation in the sports arena, and I know I contributed to many persons gaining national and international recognition due to diligence and guidance. Sometimes the financial rewards were minimal or none at all, however the end result was satisfying.
    Once again thank you.
    Respectfully yours,
    Lawrence Llewlyn Griffith MS
More in this category

Sports

Guyana go down to USA in 2019 CGC debut

Guyana go down to USA in 2019 CGC debut

Jun 19, 2019

Minnesota, USA: Urged on by 19,418 vociferous fans at the Allianz Field Stadium in Saint Paul MN, USA Guyana lost its debut match at the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup to the host nation and defending...
Read More
Letter to the Sports Editor Sparrow says thanks for his MS

Letter to the Sports Editor Sparrow says thanks...

Jun 19, 2019

Min. Norton donates cricket gears, guitars to Waramuri Mission

Min. Norton donates cricket gears, guitars to...

Jun 19, 2019

Brain Storm claim Father’s day dominoes title in Wakenaam

Brain Storm claim Father’s day dominoes title...

Jun 19, 2019

NSC August holiday Swim Programme set for July 8 – August 16

NSC August holiday Swim Programme set for July 8...

Jun 19, 2019

GFF-KFC Independence Cup Quarterfinal matches on this weekend

GFF-KFC Independence Cup Quarterfinal matches on...

Jun 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019