Hotel owner, contracted hit man further remanded

The alleged contracted hit man and the owner of Rockies International Hotel on Light Street, Georgetown, were yesterday further remanded to prison in relation to their charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Charged are businessman Mark Grimmond, 57, of 320 Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, and Chatterpaul Singh, 36, a miner, of 1 First Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

The men appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge read to them.

It is alleged that between April 1, 2018 and June 7, 2019, at Georgetown, the defendants conspired with each other and persons unknown to murder Dwayne Grant, a businessman from Lethem.

Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers yesterday indicated to the court that his file is almost completed. Outstanding are the telephone recordings between the two defendants.

The attorneys for the defendants then took the opportunity to renew their applications for bail for their clients. However, the magistrate after listening to both attorneys once again denied bail to the men. She then adjourned the matter until July 2.

According to the facts of the charge, Grant received certain information that the men were plotting to kill him and he reported it to the police. The police ranks acting on the report went to a hotel where they made contact with the number two defendant, Singh.

Singh was arrested and at that point in time, he was reportedly found with a firearm. In a detailed conversation with the police, Singh admitted that he was contracted by Grimmond to kill Grant.

Grimmond was subsequently arrested and the allegation of conspiracy to commit murder was put to him. Telephone conversations between the two defendants were obtained by the police. Based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the charge was instituted.

The plot may have stemmed from a transaction between Grimmond and Grant leading to Grimmond being indebted to the tune of $30M.

Grant moved to the courts to recover his money and was granted judgment. In fact, on June 24, a Light Street property that Grimmond owns would be put up for sale to recover Grant’s money.