Guyana go down to USA in 2019 CGC debut

Minnesota, USA: Urged on by 19,418 vociferous fans at the Allianz Field Stadium in Saint Paul MN, USA Guyana lost its debut match at the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup to the host nation and defending champion, USA 0-4.

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde, other executive members of the Federation, Director of Sport, Christopher Jones and dozens of Guyana fans living in the

USA along with some who travelled to the US to support their Golden Jaguars witnessed a spirited performance from the South Americans.

The first half saw a determined performance from the Guyanese who had a passing accuracy rate of 93% to the host nations 87% and 44% possession compared to the USA’s 56%. The half ended with the home team enjoying a slim 1-0 advantage owing to a 28th minute goal off the boot of Paul Arriola following a lapse in the defensive third.

The second half saw the more experienced USA side pulling away from the young Guyanese side as they hit in three more unanswered goals, two coming off the boot of player of the match,

Tyler Boyd, and the other from Gyasi Zardes.

Guyana next play Panama on Saturday, while the same day, the USA face Trinidad and Tobago.

And in the earlie match of the day. Trinidad went down to Panama 2-0.

Today the tournament will see Cuba versus Martinique, while Mexico oppose Canada is what should be an interesting contest.