GFF-KFC Independence Cup Quarterfinal matches on this weekend

Football fans will swarm to the National Training Center (NTC) on Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) this weekend when the quarterfinals of the inaugural Guyana Football Federation (GFF)-KFC National Independence under-20 knockout tournament get underway from 13:00hrs.

With the cream of the crop remaining following last weekend’s fiery quarterfinal clashes, much action is expected to continue this weekend with two matches each on Saturday and Sunday. The first quarterfinal will pit Dynamic FC of East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) against New Amsterdam United of Berbice, while the other clash will see Linden’s Botofago matching skills with the lads from East Bank Demerara Panthers.

On Sunday, Santos FC will tackle Potaro Strikers of Bartica, while arguably the most exciting clash of the entire tournament will see tournament favourites Fruta Conquerors FC pitted against Buxton United in the other quarterfinal.

The star studded Conquerors side that is based in Tucville has players with experience playing for the National side in different age groups inclusive with players with senior caps, including their skipper Jeremy Garrett. Conquerors steamrolled Cougars FC with an 8-0 thumping on Sunday last in their quarterfinal, while Buxton defeated Queenstown 8-2 in their match. Some of the players to watch for the Buxtonians will be Omari Glasgow and the Harrigon brothers; Jerome and Jemar.

Conquerors stars are too many to mention but Nicholas McArthur will be looking to continue his top form after smashing four goals past Cougars last Sunday.

Conquerors’ Skipper; Garrett told Kaieteur Sport that although his side had a great team victory last week, they are not going into the quarterfinals taking Buxton lightly. He also praised the GFF and KFC for this wonderful tournament saying, “I think this is a great initiative because talent from all across the length and breadth of Guyana has been given the chance to be discovered. It is a great opportunity for every youngster to be a part of this tournament.” (Calvin Chapman)