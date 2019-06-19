Fisherman who killed friend gets 13 years for manslaughter

An East Coast Demerara fisherman who was committed to stand trial in the Berbice High Court, for murder, yesterday pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Elton Lilly, 49, of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Justice Jo Ann Barlow.

He was on trial for the unlawful killing of 53-year-old Lakeram Singh called ‘Dafat’ or ‘David’ of Lot 13 Fyrish Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The incident occurred on Sunday 26th October 2014.

The two men were friends and were imbibing when Singh was stabbed to death following an altercation, which developed between them.

Reports were that the men knew each other and were drinking at a shop not too far from the Fish Port Complex at No. 66 Village, Corentyne when an argument ensued. Singh subsequently armed himself with a cutlass and chopped Lilly on his hand.

Lilly in turn grabbed a knife and stabbed Singh about his body. The man was stabbed to his face, head and back. Singh collapsed and was picked up and rushed to the Skeldon hospital where he succumbed while receiving medical attention.

Lilly had escaped from the scene but was arrested. A post mortem examination that was performed on Singh’s body concluded that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to stab wounds.

Mandel Moore presented the State’s Case. State-appointed Attorney Sasha Roberts of the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic represented Lilly.

When the matter was called yesterday, the accused indicated that he wanted to take a certain course of action – pleading guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, which was agreed to by the State. He also expressed remorse for his actions.