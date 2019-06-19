Latest update June 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Dis is confusion season

Jun 19, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

De KFC fight fuh de Prime Minister wuk. Moses get challenge and lose. Ram Jattan want de wuk but dem boys seh he got to be either a pandit, a fortune teller or a good obeah man. He sure de coalition going back in power.
Of course, nuff people think so but things like dat you don’t put you head pon a block. But is he party dat cause all de problem. He pick Charranrass, de same Charranrass mek dem got to hold elections sooner.
Dem boys seh Charranrass do one good thing wid he vote. He expose de poor qualities of de Attorney General. Dat man mek four Ministers resign; he mek Guyana a fool when he go to de Caribbean court claiming dat 33 is not really bigger than 32. He suh weak dat he couldn’t even win de chairmanship of he own party.
But is de KFC. Moses, who part de Red Sea, tell reporters dat he party can mek more demands of Hap New. He couldn’t even mek no demand fuh stay on as Prime Minister when elections come again.
But is Jagdeo who dem boys watching. He had nutten to talk bout till de CCJ hand down de ruling yesterday. People did forget bout de ruling. Is only Jagdeo was waiting because he can now call pon people to protest and to picket.
He don’t join dem but he does collect de money to buy food and pay dem. After all, travelling, picketing and protesting is hard wuk. As soon as de CCJ talk, Jagdeo seh Soulja Bai got to hold elections in three months.
He got to find a new GECOM Chairman; Soulja Bai want house-to-house registration and de people want money. If all two of dem big politicians insist on wha dem want is big problems in dis country.
Dem boys seh dem know bout problems and dat is de last thing dem want to see again. But power is a crazy thing; it does mek people run mad and carry odda people wid dem.
But one thing is certain. Is a good thing Jagdeo join de CCJ. He get de ruling on de no confidence motion. But he cuss de same CCJ when it rule dat he can’t get a third term.
Talk half and brace fuh more confusion.

Features/Columnists

