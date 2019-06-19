Latest update June 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Brain Storm claim Father’s day dominoes title in Wakenaam

Jun 19, 2019 Sports 0

Brain Storm prevailed in a closely contested affair to emerge champions of the Father’s day dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.

The victorious Brain Storm team with their accolades.

Brain Storm and Hustlers both made 76 games, but Brain Storm won the duel by making more sixes, eight, two more than Hustlers. Thunder Storm placed third on 71 games.

Shafdar Ali (left) accepts his man-of-the-match prize from Mohamed Azam Aslam.

Shafdar Ali and Suraj Narine made 17 games each for the winners, while Heera Sukram, Vickey Ramdhani and Amit Ramnarine marked

Brain Storm Captain James Ramnarine (right) receives the winning prize from Mohamed Sheriffudeen of V Net Communications.

15 games apiece and Nazeer Mohamed 14 for the runner up side.
Thunder Storm leading players were Khemraj Surujpaul and Krishundat Hansraj with 16 and 15 games respectively. Shafdar Ali was named man-of-the-match.
Organiser Nazeer Mohamed congratulated the winners and thanked the sponsors, V Net Communications and Mohamed Azam Aslam.

 

More in this category

Sports

Guyana go down to USA in 2019 CGC debut

Guyana go down to USA in 2019 CGC debut

Jun 19, 2019

Minnesota, USA: Urged on by 19,418 vociferous fans at the Allianz Field Stadium in Saint Paul MN, USA Guyana lost its debut match at the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup to the host nation and defending...
Read More
Letter to the Sports Editor Sparrow says thanks for his MS

Letter to the Sports Editor Sparrow says thanks...

Jun 19, 2019

Min. Norton donates cricket gears, guitars to Waramuri Mission

Min. Norton donates cricket gears, guitars to...

Jun 19, 2019

Brain Storm claim Father’s day dominoes title in Wakenaam

Brain Storm claim Father’s day dominoes title...

Jun 19, 2019

NSC August holiday Swim Programme set for July 8 – August 16

NSC August holiday Swim Programme set for July 8...

Jun 19, 2019

GFF-KFC Independence Cup Quarterfinal matches on this weekend

GFF-KFC Independence Cup Quarterfinal matches on...

Jun 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019