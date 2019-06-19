Brain Storm claim Father’s day dominoes title in Wakenaam

Brain Storm prevailed in a closely contested affair to emerge champions of the Father’s day dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.

Brain Storm and Hustlers both made 76 games, but Brain Storm won the duel by making more sixes, eight, two more than Hustlers. Thunder Storm placed third on 71 games.

Shafdar Ali and Suraj Narine made 17 games each for the winners, while Heera Sukram, Vickey Ramdhani and Amit Ramnarine marked

15 games apiece and Nazeer Mohamed 14 for the runner up side.

Thunder Storm leading players were Khemraj Surujpaul and Krishundat Hansraj with 16 and 15 games respectively. Shafdar Ali was named man-of-the-match.

Organiser Nazeer Mohamed congratulated the winners and thanked the sponsors, V Net Communications and Mohamed Azam Aslam.