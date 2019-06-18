Youths to be sentenced after admitting to killing Professor Mars

Two more young killers were remanded to prison to await sentencing for the May 12, 2016 killing of 75-year-old retired professor Pairadeau ‘Perry’ Mars who was found dead at his Lot 395 Bissessar Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown home.

Orin McRae and 20-year-old Nikisha Dover were brought before Justice Navindra Singh yesterday, indicted for the murder of Mars, who is also called ‘Perry.’ Both McRae and Dover pleaded guilty to the lesser count manslaughter.

The two will return to court on July 12, for sentencing following the presentation of probation reports at the High Court in Demerara. A few weeks ago, 18-year-old Naomi Adams, called ‘Shortee’, also pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing Professor Mars.

She will be sentenced next week Monday, June 24, after a probation report is presented to Justice Singh.

The Judge ordered that probation reports be compiled on them having considered their youthful ages at the time they committed the crime. According to the prosecution, McRae, Dover, Adams and others went into Mars’s home, and he was subsequently choked to death.

Mars’s home was also robbed and Adams was found in possession of his cell phone at the time of her arrest. She also confessed to the crime. According to reports, Mars, a remigrant from the United States of America, was found slumped in a chair in the study room of his home.

His hands and feet were bound together with duct-tape, while duct-tape was also wrapped around his mouth. Professor Mars taught History at the University of Guyana. He had specialized in African Studies at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

Adams is being represented by Attorney-at-Law, Mark Conway, while Dover and McRae are being represented by Attorneys-at-Law Mohamed Ali and Adrian Thompson respectively. Prosecutors Tuanna Hardy, Teriq Mohamed and Sarah Martin are appearing on behalf of the State.