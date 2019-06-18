Wakapao woman dead, family hospitalized in suspected poisoning

A number of persons from the Wakapao community, Lower Pomeroon in Region Two have recently been hospitalized after contracting a ‘mystery’ sick.

Selena Thomas, 38, one of the individuals who was hospitalized, was confirmed dead yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Based on reports reaching this publication, the persons who were hospitalized after showing symptoms of the same sick were her husband, Richard Thomas; Edward Richards, her father; brother, Gavin Richards and Oscar Phillips, her father-in-law.

Kaieteur News understands that Richard Thomas, Selena’s husband, had been the first to develop symptoms of feeling unwell.

A close friend to the man told this publication: “Is me close relative and he [Richard] went in the backdam all the time and he de working… When I call the man [Richard], he wife answer and she said Richie ain’t feeling good, that he had vomiting and diarrhea. When I called him he said he not feeling too nice.”

Reports indicate that Richard was first taken to the Wakapao Health Centre, then later rushed to the Oscar Joseph Cottage Hospital, Charity, last Friday.

It is believed that the woman also reported the same symptoms of feeling unwell, while her husband was being transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital. The couple was eventually transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, by which time her medical conditions had worsened.

The woman’s brother, Gavin Richards, was apparently the third victim who reported the same symptoms.

Another resident who spoke with this publication said: “The wife take down with the same problem. Her brother now, he in the back dam and he said he gotta come out to see what going on. When he come out he said he get bad feelings and now he too in the hospital for the same thing.”

Reports reaching Kaieteur News suggest that Richard and Gavin are in a stable condition, while Oscar is still in the emergency department.

Community members believe that the family’s water or food supply may be linked to their sudden illness.

In the meantime a medical team has been deployed to the Wakapao Community to carry out an investigation.

There are unconfirmed reports of the family eating cassava that may have been poisoned from their farm.