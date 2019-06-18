UG student charged for dangerous driving

A University of Guyana (UG) student was yesterday grant

ed bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a charge of driving a motor car in a manner dangerous to the public.

Dwayne Nurse appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him and he denied it.

The charge alleged that on December 25, 2018 at Regent Road Georgetown, he drove motor car PWW 687 in a manner dangerous to the public.

In a successful application for bail, Nurse’s attorney told the court that his client is 32-years-old. Apart from being a student the defendant works as a customer service representative at Emerge call centre.

Police prosecutor Arvin Moore told the court that on the day in question the defendant was proceeding west along Regent Road. He then allegedly swerved from some potholes in the road unto the southern lane.

As a result a motorcycle which was in the southern lane collided with the motor car. The rider of the motorcycle sustained injuries and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

He was admitted as a patient where he underwent a surgery on his right foot which was fractured. The prosecutor mentioned that the victim was present at the court however; he could not make it into the court room as he is currently in a wheelchair with steel rods protruding his foot.

After listening to the information the magistrate granted bail in the sum of $20,000 and adjourned the matter until July 12, next.