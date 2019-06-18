Stafanie Taylor looks to T20 series against England women

Latest update June 18th, 2019 9:59 AM
NORTHAMPTON, England- The West Indies Women will now shift their focus to the three-match Vitality T20 International series against England Women to be played at Northampton and Derby.
The team led by Captain Stafanie Taylor completed two training sessions at the Northamptonshire Cricket Club grounds. The team maximized their time on the surface as the first two matches will be played at that venue.
Speaking after the last training session, Stafanie said despite a 3-0 ODI series loss, the team has shifted focus and preparations to the T20Is, from which they are expecting better results. Vitality T20 International Series: June 18, 21 (Northampton) and 25 (Derby).
FULL SQUAD; Stafanie Taylor (captain), Hayley Matthews (vice-captain), Britney Cooper, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Shemaine Campbell, Natasha McLean and Stacy Ann King.
