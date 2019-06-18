Sexual harassment allegation at CJIA… Female employee files police complaint

A female employee at the Timehri airport has filed an official police complaint against a senior official whom she accuses of sexually harassing her last year.

Yesterday, the woman, an employee at a duty free concession at the airport, visited the Timehri police station, and gave a detailed statement. The police there were expected to also pick up and interview the senior official.

The incident was said to have taken place last year July with the woman claiming that after back and forth, she was only told recently, almost a year later, that the matter has been “addressed”.

She was not told what “addressed” meant.

Over the weekend, in confirming that the matter had come to the attention of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Ghir, said that it had been investigated and that the airport could not confirm that anything happened.

However, the woman, a supervisor, is insisting that she was inappropriately held and kissed by the man in his office last July.

She claimed in statements that she went to the official’s office to appeal a case of the wheels of her employer’s vehicle being clamped in the airport’s parking lot.

The woman said that while she was in the man’s office, he invited her out, saying it was his birthday.

The man allegedly left his desk and hugged her and then kissed her.

Shocked, she turned around to leave but the official blocked the door and kissed her a second time.

The woman claimed that she threw up after leaving the office.

She met Ghir and a representative of the Human Resources Department the next day where she reported the matter and made a statement.

According to the woman, she was assured that the matter would be investigated.

However, weeks passed and on inquiring, she was told there were no developments.

The woman had claimed that there were cameras around the office area of the official which would have shown she was there and would have indicated her state of shock.

Kaieteur News was told that it was only last week, after almost a year that the Human Resources Department sent her a WhatsApp message, after she demanded an update, saying that the matter has been “addressed”. She was not told what that meant.

Police officials over the weekend said that it is shocking that the matter was dealt with in-house at the CJIA instead of immediately being reported to the police.

Kaieteur News was told that sexual harassment, including unwanted kissing and touching, are all serious crimes.

They advised the woman to make a police report.

A confrontation between the alleged victim and a senior official of that state-owned airport is expected to be held before a file is prepared and sent for legal advice.