Monkey see; monkey do is a dangerous thing.

People does see odda people do things and believe dem can do it and get away wid it. Nuff days dem boys does pick up de papers and read how prisoners escape. Prisoners escape from Mazaruni prisons wha surrounded by water.

Some of dem get ketch but dem have a few who people don’t know if dem living or dem dead. Perhaps dem deh in de gold bush or dem run to Venezuela. Of course if dem deh in Venezuela things wuss than in de jail suh dem might come back.

Prisoners get away from de Camp Street jail and start a problem that tek more than six years to deal with. In fact, dem boys know prisoners was getting away all de time. Some get ketch and some disappear off de face of de map.

Dem boys know that prisoners from de last prison break still at large and it look like if nobody ain’t looking fuh dem.

But yesterday, two of dem try to get away and cause more confusion than people who does go to de magistrates’ court ever see in years. And if dem didn’t get ketch some prison officer woulda been in trouble.

Two men handcuff together. As soon as dem reach de court dem pelt a shot. One of dem after he get ketch tell de magistrate how he didn’t get away. Was de odda one who get away and drag him along. Police does have a hard time dragging a man to court. Imagine a prisoner dragging anodda one away from de court.

And of course de handcuff snap. It had to be made in China.

Dem boys seh one of de prisoners only come out of jail five days ago. It got to be that he like de place or he head ain’t good suh he don’t know wha he doing. That is why de prosecutor seh he didn’t learn so he got to get a longer sentence.

But at least he got life. A man did try de same stunt about escaping and he get shot. He dead. Anodda one still alive but he did escape from a police vehicle.

Talk half and watch what you copying.