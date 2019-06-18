Man found with rum in his crotch sentenced to community service

Fifty-five-year-old Anthony Headley of South Ruimveldt Gardens, on Monday morning, made his court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus for a simple larceny charge.

It was alleged that on June 12, last, at Robb Street, Georgetown; he stole one eight-year-old bottle of rum valued at $5,300, property of Dextroy Eastman. Headley pleaded guilty to the charge and offered to explain.

Police prosecutor Quinn Harris released the facts of the charge which stated that on the day in question, around 7:45hrs the accused went to Nigel Supermarket on Light Street, and then asked the Supervisor, Dextroy Eastman, about a particular bottle of rum. He was told by the supervisor that they “don’t have that kind of rum to sell.”

The accused then proceeded into the store where he picked up a bottle of the rum which is listed in the charge and placed it into his crotch. He was seen by the security guard and he was arrested and taken to the Alberttown Police Station.

The accused was charged and an investigation was launched.

Headley explained to the court that he was robbed of $15,000. He said that he became frustrated and needed some rum to drink. So he went to the store and picked up the rum and placed it into his pants crotch.

“Honestly, I’m ashamed of what I did…I wasn’t thinking right at the moment and I apologise.”

Principal Magistrate Marcus sentenced the defendant to three weeks of community service at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.