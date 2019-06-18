Guyanese man robbed, killed in Venezuela

Latest update June 18th, 2019 9:59 AM
A Guyanese man who resides in Venezuela, was robbed and shot some time around 03:00hrs Saturday.
Based on reports, 51-year-old Mukesh Rampersaud was robbed and shot in his home, located at Tumaremo, Venezuela. This publication understands that Rampersaud was shot at least once, to the head.
Additional information states that Rampersaud had spent the last 35 years in the mining business in Venezuela. It is believed that the man, who is formerly of Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast, had accumulated a significant amount of raw gold, after working for almost two years in the said location. Family believes that the man may have been killed over the said gold.
Information surrounding the man’s death is still sketchy, especially since the now dead man’s employer in Venezuela, is failing to co-operate with family members.
Something has to be seriously wrong with a politician that he can lose three successive elections in his hometown where... more
Guyana loses whatever happens at the Caribbean Court of Justice today. The people of Guyana have become so polarized about... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Make no mistake about it, the election of St Vincent and the Grenadines – one of the world's... more
