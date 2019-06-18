Latest update June 18th, 2019 9:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese man robbed, killed in Venezuela

Jun 18, 2019 News 0

A Guyanese man who resides in Venezuela, was robbed and shot some time around 03:00hrs Saturday.

Killed: Mukesh Rampersaud

Based on reports, 51-year-old Mukesh Rampersaud was robbed and shot in his home, located at Tumaremo, Venezuela. This publication understands that Rampersaud was shot at least once, to the head.
Additional information states that Rampersaud had spent the last 35 years in the mining business in Venezuela. It is believed that the man, who is formerly of Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast, had accumulated a significant amount of raw gold, after working for almost two years in the said location. Family believes that the man may have been killed over the said gold.
Information surrounding the man’s death is still sketchy, especially since the now dead man’s employer in Venezuela, is failing to co-operate with family members.

 

More in this category

Sports

YBG-NSBF Georgetown Regionals PC highlight last Friday’s play

YBG-NSBF Georgetown Regionals PC highlight last Friday’s play

Jun 18, 2019

President’s College (PC) claimed two victories on Friday last at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Georgetown and East Coast Regionals, including a massive...
Read More
Guyana Football Federation and Capelli Sport announce partnership Capelli Sport named Official Uniform Supplier for 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Guyana Football Federation and Capelli Sport...

Jun 18, 2019

Stafanie Taylor looks to T20 series against England women

Stafanie Taylor looks to T20 series against...

Jun 18, 2019

GBTI Open Vadeannand Resaul beat Gonsalves in match of the night

GBTI Open Vadeannand Resaul beat Gonsalves in...

Jun 18, 2019

Thompson stars as Sophia Primary overcome Ketley Primary

Thompson stars as Sophia Primary overcome Ketley...

Jun 18, 2019

Martial Arts classes underway in E’bo

Martial Arts classes underway in E’bo

Jun 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019