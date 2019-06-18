Latest update June 18th, 2019 9:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese man arrested at JFK with 34 birds in hair curlers

Jun 18, 2019 News 0

New York (pix11.com) – A man attempting to smuggle a flock of singing finches was caught in customs on Sunday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.
Francis Gurahoo, 39, was charged with trying to smuggle approximately 34 finches from Guyana into the United States, according to a complaint filed by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn. Gurahoo, of Connecticut, concealed each live bird in a plastic hair curler in his carry-on bag, prosecutors said.
Gurahoo told prosecutors he planned to sell the suitcase of birds for about $100,000, at a going rate of about $3,000 for each bird, according to the complaint.
The identity of Gurahoo’s attorney was not immediately clear.
Guyanese finches are known to be used for “singing contests” in Brooklyn and Queens. Gamblers set the songbirds against each other and bet on their voices, according to the complaint.
“In such contests, often conducted in public areas like parks, two finches sing and a judge selects the bird determined to have the best voice,” the complaint states.
When a bird becomes a champion, its value can spike to over $5,000, prosecutors said. A US Fish and Wildlife Service investigation called “Operation G-Bird” stated that a male finch with a good pedigree and a winning track record can sell for up to $10,000, the New York Times reports.
US Customs and Border Protection says it nabbed smugglers carrying nearly 200 finches in airports in 2018.

 

More in this category

Sports

YBG-NSBF Georgetown Regionals PC highlight last Friday’s play

YBG-NSBF Georgetown Regionals PC highlight last Friday’s play

Jun 18, 2019

President’s College (PC) claimed two victories on Friday last at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Georgetown and East Coast Regionals, including a massive...
Read More
Guyana Football Federation and Capelli Sport announce partnership Capelli Sport named Official Uniform Supplier for 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Guyana Football Federation and Capelli Sport...

Jun 18, 2019

Stafanie Taylor looks to T20 series against England women

Stafanie Taylor looks to T20 series against...

Jun 18, 2019

GBTI Open Vadeannand Resaul beat Gonsalves in match of the night

GBTI Open Vadeannand Resaul beat Gonsalves in...

Jun 18, 2019

Thompson stars as Sophia Primary overcome Ketley Primary

Thompson stars as Sophia Primary overcome Ketley...

Jun 18, 2019

Martial Arts classes underway in E’bo

Martial Arts classes underway in E’bo

Jun 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019