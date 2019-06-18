Guyana Football Federation and Capelli Sport announce partnership Capelli Sport named Official Uniform Supplier for 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Capelli Sport, the international sportswear and team wear brand, have announced a partnership between the sporting entities.

For the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, which is taking place June 15 through July 7, Capelli Sport will be the exclusive uniform supplier of the GFF. The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a competition held every two years with 16 participating nations qualifying through each of CONCACAF’s three sub-regions of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

This initial partnership has led to positive discussions regarding a long-term partnership between Capelli Sport and the GFF, with plans for additional, exciting details to be released following the conclusion of the 2019 CONCACAF Golf Cup Competition.

As a CONCACAF member, the Golden Jaguars will make its first appearance in the Gold Cup this year, following qualification in March 2019. With a cohesive group in place, the team has made great strides in the development of the sport, including this historic moment for the country. On the national scale, the GFF is the premier football entity, working to promote football by providing educational, physical and total development initiatives amongst the youth and adult programs.

In eight years of operation, Capelli Sport has become the partner of, and the official outfitter for, a number of internationally recognized sporting organizations, professional clubs and international teams. Currently, Capelli Sport distributes its world-class training gear and apparel in more than 25 countries worldwide.

Capelli Sport was founded in 2011 by President George Altirs, with the mission to provide quality, functionality and design for high-level performance on the field. Altirs’ more than 30 years in the apparel, fashion and accessory business with parent company GMA Accessories led to the creation of Capelli Sport. The brand’s innovative, world-class training gear, equipment and uniforms have yielded many global recreational, youth, club, collegiate, semi-professional, professional and international level sports partnerships.