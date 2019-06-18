GBTI Open Vadeannand Resaul beat Gonsalves in match of the night

Guyana Bank of Industry and Commerce (GBTI) tenth annual Open Tennis tournament continued on Sunday at the GBTI Lawn Tennis Court in Bel Air and the most entertaining match of the Evening was the Men’s Singles.

Vadeannand Resaul defeated Devon Gonsalves in a tight three-setter. The game lasted three hours and 12 minutes and was highlighted by hard hitting rallies, drop shots and power servers.

The match tested the fitness of both players and when the dust had settled it was Resaul who was victorious; winning 7-5, 6-7 (12-14), 6-4

Result:

Cristy Campbell beat Simone Boucher 6-0, 6-0

Rafael Nunez got walk over from Aubrey Younge

Gregorie Vincent got a walk over from Joseph De Younge

Vadeannand Resaul beat Devon Gonsalves 7-5, 6-7 (12-14), 6-4

Gavin Lewis/Daniel Lopes beat Joshua Kalekyezi/ Virat Sharma 6-0, 6-2

Heimraj Resaul/Kalcia Fraser beat Dominic Fraser/ Saskia Persaud 7-5, 6-3